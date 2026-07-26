President Lee Jae Myung, on a tour of the United States and three South American countries — Brazil, Chile and Argentina — proposed Saturday (local time) that the two countries "join hands and move toward a new future of shared prosperity" ahead of his upcoming visit to Argentina.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lee mentioned Argentine President Javier Milei and wrote that "Korea and Argentina have much to do together."

Along with the message, Lee shared a video of Milei discussing the wealth gap between the northern and southern hemispheres.

Lee also expressed gratitude for Milei's attention to South Korea and said he was "greatly looking forward" to meeting the Argentine leader.

Currently in San Francisco, Lee plans to visit Brazil and Chile before arriving in Argentina on Thursday to hold a summit with Milei and carry out other scheduled engagements.