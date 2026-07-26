A man who survived a joint suicide attempt with his wife after falling victim to a voice-phishing scam has been given a suspended prison term.

Judge Kim Dong-hwi of the Jecheon Branch of Cheongju District Court sentenced the man, identified only as A, a man in his 60s, to 18 months in prison suspended for three years on charges of aiding a suicide, the court announced Sunday.

A decided to end his life together with his wife in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, last August after falling into despair following a voice-phishing fraud. He survived the attempt while his wife did not, and was subsequently indicted on charges of allowing her to die.

"Human life is the highest legal interest that law and institutions seek to protect, and the most dignified value that underlies all human rights," Judge Kim said in the ruling. "Aiding another person's death — helping the victim take her own life — is a grave crime that violates a precious life deserving absolute protection."

However, the court handed down a suspended sentence rather than immediate imprisonment, taking into account that A admitted to all charges and that the victim's family did not seek punishment.