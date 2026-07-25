Lawmaker Shin Jang-sik has been elected the new leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party.

The party held its 2026 national convention Saturday at the Suwon Convention Center in Gyeonggi Province. Attendees included Cheong Wa Dae political affairs secretary Hong Ik-pyo, Democratic Party of Korea acting leader and floor leader Han Byung-do, and Progressive Party leader Kim Jong-hun.

The convention elected a new party leader and supreme council members. Shin ran unopposed for party leader and won. Three candidates — Hwang Hyun-seon, Cha Gyu-geun and Lee Suk-yun — competed for supreme council seats, with Hwang and Cha winning.

Former party leader Cho Kuk delivered congratulatory remarks via video, saying the Rebuilding Korea Party must go beyond being the leading party for prosecutorial reform and "evolve in earnest into a party that overcomes inequality."