Mungyeong City will hold a community music event called "A Musical Stroll with Citizens" at the Mungyeong Comprehensive Hot Spring parking lot.

According to the city, the event was organized to offer residents high-quality performances and a cultural leisure experience on hot summer evenings.

A pre-show performance will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a lineup spanning band sets, saxophone, violin, bian lian (Chinese face-changing performance art), classical vocals and magic, running through 7:30 p.m.

Highlights include world-renowned violinist Eugene Park, bian lian performer Gu Bon-jin and singer-songwriter Lee Seung-jun.

The event is sponsored by North Gyeongsang Province and Mungyeong City and organized by the Mungyeong chapter of the Korea Federation of Artists' Associations.

A separate concert, "A Midsummer Night's Harmony," will follow Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Spielraum.

The program features a classical ensemble of violin, viola, cello, double bass and piano, with works including Schubert's "Der Leiermann" and other high-caliber pieces.

Baek Seung-gil, head of the Mungyeong chapter of the Korea Federation of Artists' Associations, said he hoped the performances would "offer citizens a moment of healing on hot summer nights."

Mungyeong Mayor Kim Hak-hong said the city would "strive to bring culture and the arts closer to residents," adding that he hoped the concerts would give people "a precious moment of small comfort and happiness amid their busy daily lives."