Yeongcheon city in North Gyeongsang Province held a launch briefing Wednesday at the city hall video conference room to kick off a commissioned study on establishing a master plan and conducting a feasibility assessment for relocating the Second Ammunition Depot in the Nambu-dong area.

The study will comprehensively examine the case for moving the military facility out of the urban core, analyzing candidate relocation sites, transfer methods, project implementation strategies and economic viability, with the aim of producing an actionable master plan.

At the briefing, officials received a report from the contracted firm on the project's direction and work schedule, and gathered input from participants on the necessity of the relocation, implementation strategies and the timeline ahead.

The city plans to develop a rigorous, evidence-based master plan through objective and systematic review, noting that the relocation is a critical project for reshaping urban space, promoting balanced regional development, improving residents' living conditions and revitalizing the local economy.

The study will also cover a current-conditions analysis of the military facility and candidate relocation sites, a review of relevant laws and policies, a project feasibility assessment, financing options and a phased implementation plan — all intended to serve as foundational material for future consultations with the Ministry of National Defense and other relevant agencies.

"Through this study, we will establish an objective and feasible relocation plan and work closely with the relevant agencies to ensure the project proceeds without a hitch," Yeongcheon Mayor Kim Byeong-sam said.