Kangwon Land has moved to build a field-centered AI transformation environment as it works to align with the government's AI overhaul policy and accelerate its own meaningful shift to artificial intelligence.

The company selected employees with strong operational knowledge from every department to serve as "AX leaders" and formally launched the initiative at a kickoff meeting on July 2, opening a new phase of efforts to embed an AI-driven work culture across the organization.

A two-day advanced training session that began July 14 introduced work-improvement case studies using "vibe coding," a cutting-edge AI technique, and included live demonstrations of AI tools.

With the AX leaders at the center, Kangwon Land plans to identify and carry out department-level projects ranging from small on-site workflow improvements to large-scale business process overhauls. The broader goal is to move beyond simply adopting new technology and build an organizational culture in which all staff are fluent in working with data and AI.

On Friday, Kangwon Land invited Lee Gyeong-il, chief executive of Saltlux — a leading domestic AI and big data firm — to hold a seminar titled "The Age of AI Explosion and the Future of Public Services," aimed at sharpening employees' AI capabilities and sharing the latest industry trends.

Attendees explored the newest developments in generative AI and discussed how AX strategies could be tailored to Kangwon Land's operations.

Lee Gyeong-sik, head of Kangwon Land's AI and Digital Innovation Division, said the AX leader selection process and the phased capability-building program "will serve as a catalyst for frontline employees to drive workplace innovation by directly applying AI technology themselves," adding that the company would "significantly strengthen Kangwon Land's digital competitiveness through continued collaboration with specialized firms and ongoing internal staff training."