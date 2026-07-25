Kyungpook National University signed an MOU with SL Corp. (CEO Lee Seong-yeop), a Daegu-based global automotive parts manufacturer, on Friday to establish a joint corporate research institute. The signing ceremony took place at the university's main building.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will establish and operate the Kyungpook National University–SL joint research institute, conduct collaborative research in growth-engine technologies and AI transformation, jointly develop curricula for a branded college and an AI hub university program, and pursue technology transfer and commercialization of research outcomes.

SL Corp. is a global automotive parts company specializing in headlamps and electrification components, supplying products to major automakers worldwide.

The company posted annual sales exceeding 5 trillion won ($3.4 billion) last year and continues to strengthen its global competitiveness through next-generation vehicle component development and manufacturing innovation.

"This MOU is significant in that we have jointly built a framework for research, development and talent cultivation to lead future growth industries together with SL," Kyungpook National University President Heo Young-woo said.