The Dalseo-gu Solo Creative Business Support Center, operated under a consignment agreement with the Keimyung Culture University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation, will run its "2026 Choice-Based Business Program" from Aug. 10 to Oct. 12 to help resident companies strengthen their competitiveness and expand their market reach, the center announced Saturday.

The program was designed to provide customized commercialization support tailored to the individual needs of companies based at the center, with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of their products and services and generating tangible results.

Under the choice-based format, resident companies select the support areas they need from a menu of options suited to their stage of growth and business characteristics. Available support covers promotional material production, prototype development, intellectual property filing, product and service enhancement, and marketing support.

Participating companies can apply by choosing the support areas that fit their business plans. Through tailored assistance spanning marketing, intellectual property acquisition, and product and service upgrades, they will receive help building a foundation for market entry, expanding sales channels and achieving concrete outcomes.

Kim Sang-mi, director of the Dalseo-gu Solo Creative Business Support Center, said she hoped the program would contribute to the genuine growth and stronger competitiveness of resident companies. "We will continue to offer a wide range of commercialization support so that local startups can keep growing, through customized assistance that reflects what each company actually needs," she said.