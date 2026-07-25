Extreme heat gripped Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province on Saturday, with apparent temperatures exceeding 30 C from the morning as major heat alerts were issued across parts of the region.

According to Yonhap and weather authorities, a major heat alert — the highest tier of heat warning — took effect at 11 a.m. Saturday for southern Dalseong in Daegu, Goryeong, Pohang, the central and northern parts of Gyeongju, and southern Gyeongju.

A major heat alert is issued when the apparent temperature reaches 38 C or above, or the actual high hits 39 C or above, in areas where the apparent temperature has already exceeded 35 C for two or more consecutive days.

Saturday marked the first time a major heat alert had been issued for the Daegu area and Goryeong this year. Two zones in Gyeongju had been under the alert since 2 p.m. Friday.

Pohang had previously received major heat alerts on July 12 and Friday before they were lifted, only for the warning to be reissued Saturday.

Heat warnings and advisories were also in effect across the rest of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, excluding areas already under the major heat alert and mountainous parts of Bonghwa.

Tropical night advisories were additionally issued for central Daegu, southern Dalseong, Gumi, Yeongcheon, Gyeongsan, Cheongdo, Goryeong, Seongju, Chilgok, Sangju, Yecheon, Yeongju, Uiseong, Yeongdeok, Pohang, southeastern and western Andong, the flatlands of Uljin, central and northern Gyeongju, and Ulleungdo and Dokdo.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, peak temperatures at major monitoring stations across Daegu and North Gyeongsang included 33.1 C in Gigye (Pohang), 32.8 C in Hayang (Gyeongsan), 33.4 C in Yeongdeok-eup, 31.7 C in Goryeong, 33 C in Pyeonghae (Uljin), 32.1 C in Buk-gu (Daegu) and 31.4 C in Yeongyang.

Earlier, tropical night conditions — where overnight lows do not drop below 25 C — were recorded in Daegu and six other cities and counties in North Gyeongsang Province, including Gumi.

Weather authorities forecast afternoon highs of 33 to 38 C across the region Saturday.

Scattered showers were also expected in the northwestern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province from late afternoon into the evening, with projected rainfall of 5 to 40 millimeters.

Authorities urged residents to suspend all non-essential outdoor activities and stay in shaded or air-conditioned spaces while drinking plenty of water, warning that heat-related illnesses were likely given the conditions.

They particularly cautioned that apparent temperatures at indoor and outdoor worksites, in rice paddies and fields, and along roads can run significantly higher than readings from official weather stations, requiring extra vigilance.

"With heat advisories in effect across most of Daegu and North Gyeongsang, apparent temperatures are expected to climb to around 33 C for now — residents should take precautions against heat-related harm," weather authorities said.