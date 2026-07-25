Kim Hye-kyung, the spouse of President Lee Jae Myung, attended a hanji exhibition event in San Francisco on Friday (local time), promoting the cultural value and modern potential of Korea's traditional handmade paper.

Kim attended the "Hanji: Connecting Time and the Future" event that afternoon at The Pearl, a cultural venue in San Francisco, organized by the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles, presidential deputy spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong said in a written briefing.

The event was organized to introduce the cultural significance of hanji — which has recorded Korean life and history for centuries — and to highlight how the material is expanding into fields such as art, craft, design and fashion.

After watching a promotional video calling for hanji's inscription on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2026, Kim said she was "very pleased to be able to talk about hanji, Korea's precious cultural heritage, here in San Francisco — a city of innovation and creativity where diverse cultures coexist."

She added that "a single sheet of hanji holds the breath of nature, the long-practiced touch of artisans, and the records of our lives." Hanji, she said, has "embraced our history for hundreds of years" and is now expanding into art, craft, design and fashion, "showing a beautiful possibility that connects the past and the future."

On the UNESCO inscription decision expected in December, Kim said she hoped hanji would "shine even more brightly as a precious shared asset of humanity."

She also said "culture is the warmest language that connects people and hearts," expressing her wish that hanji would "be cherished as a beautiful cultural heritage that connects the hearts of more people across time and borders."

Kim received explanations from artistic director Kim Ju-il and participating artists about the curatorial concept, the characteristics of hanji and the production process behind key works on display.

The exhibition featured Jeonju hanji, which symbolizes the historical roots and tradition of Korean hanji, alongside works by artist Jeon Bo-kyung highlighting the texture of mulberry bark, pieces by Yu Nam-kwon reinterpreting traditional lacquer techniques in a contemporary style, and craft works by Ko Bo-kyung in which hanji is twisted and woven like thread.

Kim also watched a fashion showcase featuring garments made from hanji. Seven models presented 14 hanji outfits, demonstrating the material's potential to move beyond traditional paper into art, craft, design and fashion.

Kim wore a hanji leather bag by Le Pul, a brand selected last year under a youth early-stage startup program promoting traditional Korean culture. She also wore a silk dress reinterpreting the aesthetic of hanbok in a modern style, paired with jade accessories.

At a commemorative photo session, attendees held hanji fans bearing their names written in hangul and waved them in a collective performance. The fans, embodying Korea's traditional beauty and the elegance of hangul, filled the venue and created a moment in which Korean and American cultures came together through hanji.

About 90 people attended the event, including local San Francisco officials, figures from the arts and culture community, hanji artists and members of the Korean diaspora. Kim greeted attendees and asked for their continued interest and support for hanji's UNESCO intangible cultural heritage inscription, expected in December.