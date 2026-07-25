Singer IU, 33, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, has canceled her upcoming concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, scheduled for September, and postponed a new album release after her patulous Eustachian tube disorder worsened, drawing fresh public attention to the condition. The disorder causes the Eustachian tube — the passage connecting the ear and the nasal cavity — to remain abnormally open, and in severe cases it can significantly disrupt both daily life and professional activity.

IU disclosed in 2022 that she was suffering from the condition, saying she had "spent time like it was hell."

What exactly is the disorder that has troubled IU for years? Based on guidance from Im Ji-hyeong, a professor at the Tinnitus, Hearing Loss and Dizziness Center in the department of otolaryngology at Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, here is an outline of its causes, symptoms and treatment options.

The Eustachian tube connects the middle ear to the nasopharynx, the area behind the nose. It normally stays closed and opens briefly when a person swallows or yawns to equalize pressure between the inside and outside of the ear.

The two main disorders associated with the Eustachian tube are Eustachian tube dysfunction — where the tube fails to open properly, causing a blocked or stuffy sensation in the ear — and patulous Eustachian tube disorder, where the tube remains persistently open. The latter produces a blocked feeling along with autophony, in which a person hears their own voice echoing loudly inside their head, as well as audible breathing sounds. It is considered to have a far greater impact on daily life than Eustachian tube dysfunction.

Patulous Eustachian tube disorder is more often acquired than congenital. Rapid weight loss is the most commonly cited cause, as the fatty tissue surrounding the tube shrinks and allows it to stay open. The condition is relatively common among young, thin women, and those in voice-intensive professions — singers, teachers, instructors and call-center workers — tend to experience more severe symptoms.

Symptoms can worsen during exercise or physical activity, when heavier breathing makes the sound of one's own breath more pronounced. Conversely, leaning the head forward or lying down often brings temporary relief — a characteristic sign that clinicians consider a hallmark of the condition.

While the disorder is not life-threatening, it can severely diminish quality of life. The persistent echo of one's own voice and breathing inside the head impairs concentration, and many patients report anxiety, depression and significant psychological distress. Some find the condition stressful enough to interfere with their social lives.

Treatment depends on the severity of symptoms. Mild cases may be managed by monitoring the condition while adjusting lifestyle habits, but when the disorder causes significant daily discomfort, doctors first pursue medical treatment — weight gain and nasal saline sprays among the options. Most patients improve with these measures, though procedures or surgery may be considered if they prove insufficient.

Common procedures include tympanic membrane patching, in which a paper patch is applied to the eardrum, and ventilation tube insertion. If symptoms persist, doctors may inject a filler material into the Eustachian tube or perform a procedure to close the tube's opening.

Anyone who repeatedly experiences a blocked sensation in the ear, or hears their own voice or breathing abnormally loudly, should not dismiss it as a minor inconvenience but seek a proper diagnosis from an ear, nose and throat specialist.

For people who rely heavily on their voice — singers and teachers in particular — the condition can directly affect their professional lives, making early diagnosis and treatment all the more critical. Experts advise that anyone who develops related symptoms after rapid weight loss should consider the possibility of patulous Eustachian tube disorder and seek appropriate testing and care, as timely intervention can help prevent the condition from worsening.