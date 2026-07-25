Shin Ji-eun has put herself in position to claim her second LPGA Tour title — her first in more than a decade.

Shin carded six birdies and one bogey for a 5-under-par 67 in the second round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open (purse: $2 million) at Dundonald Links (par 72) in North Ayrshire, Scotland, on Friday (local time).

She sits at 11-under-par 133 overall, holding a five-stroke lead over second-placed Esther Henseleit (6-under 138, Germany).

Shin turned professional in 2011 and won her first LPGA Tour title at the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, but has gone without a victory for more than 10 years since. This season she has recorded just one top-10 finish in 13 starts.

She pulled away from the field despite difficult weather conditions, displaying sharp ball-striking throughout the round. After a bogey on the par-4 1st hole, she steadied herself with birdies on the par-4 2nd, par-5 5th and par-4 8th, then extended her lead with back-to-back birdies on the par-3 11th and par-4 12th.

She then strung together a series of pars before closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th to finish the round on a high note.

"This is the first time I've led by five strokes," Shin said after her round. "My putting was really good today." She added, "You never know what can happen on this course at any moment, so I can't afford to lose focus — I'll keep concentrating."

Kim A-rim, who played wearing rabbit-shaped ear warmers, carded two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 72, keeping sole third place at 5-under 139 overall.

Yun I-na, who shot a 4-under round on Friday, moved to eighth place at 3-under 141, while Lee Mi-hyang sits in a tie for ninth at 1-under 143.

Kim Hyo-joo and Yang Hee-young share 15th place at 1-over 145, Choi Hye-jin is tied for 23rd at 2-over 146, and Kim Sei-young is tied for 35th at 3-over 147.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States dropped four shots on Friday and fell into a tie for 41st at 4-over 148. Defending champion Lottie Woad of England is tied for 11th at even-par 144.