Kim Dong-wook, mayor of Dobong-gu, and Choi Dong-min, mayor of Dongdaemun-gu, share a notable distinction: both are politician-turned-district mayors now leading northeastern Seoul districts in the ninth round of local elections.

They also share the same home province. Kim is from Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, while Choi hails from Buan, also in North Jeolla Province.

Their political careers, however, took different paths. Kim served three terms in the Seoul Metropolitan Council — as a member of the 5th, 8th and 9th councils. Choi rose through student politics as president of the University of Seoul student council before serving as a political aide to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and an administrative official at Cheong Wa Dae.

What unites them most, though, is that both reached the district mayor's office only after repeated failures.

Kim lost the Democratic Party primary twice before refusing to give up. On his third attempt, he cleared the party primary and went on to win the general election, securing the Dobong-gu mayorship.

Choi's road was equally arduous. He was eliminated in the party primary for the seventh round of local elections and then lost the general election in the eighth round. He persevered through those political setbacks and finally won the Dongdaemun-gu mayorship in the ninth round.

Both men endured grueling primaries and political hardship without losing their resolve, earning a reputation as tenacious politicians who ultimately took on one of Seoul's most demanding public roles.

A gentle and dignified temperament is another trait the two share.

Kim, 60, hit the ground running after taking office, receiving briefings from senior officials while stepping up outreach to residents. When heavy rains struck, he personally visited flood-prone sites along the Jungnangcheon and other vulnerable areas to check on safety conditions.

He has also made clear to residents his intention to push through major projects in Dobong-gu without delay during his term — including the GTX-C line and Seoul Arena. He visited the GTX-C construction site in person and called for rigorous schedule management and minimal disruption to residents.

Kim, a former floor leader of the Democratic Party caucus in the Seoul Metropolitan Council, is also known as a committed early riser. He has kept up a diligent routine of greeting residents in the early morning before heading to the district office.

Choi, 57, consistently projects a calm expression and composed manner — so much so that some find it hard to believe he came up through student activism.

Despite a string of setbacks — the primary loss in the seventh round and the general election defeat in the eighth — he maintained his mild-mannered disposition throughout. District office staff reportedly regard him as a "true gentleman."

A change in district mayor typically puts civil servants on edge. But Choi's soft-spoken and humble approach is expected to help him build rapport with staff relatively quickly.

Choi has also made a bold policy move, establishing what is believed to be the country's first dedicated "loneliness care division." The unit aims to strengthen practical and emotional support for residents at high risk of social isolation — including young people who have lost social connections and elderly residents living alone.

Whether Kim Dong-wook and Choi Dong-min will become the driving forces behind a new era for northeastern Seoul remains to be seen.