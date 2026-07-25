"Normal," a B-side from BTS's fifth studio album, has re-entered the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100.

According to Yonhap and the Official Charts, "Normal" returned to the Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 36 on Friday (local time). The track had previously charted at No. 74 when it was released in March.

An alternative pop track, "Normal" explores the emptiness and fear that lurk behind the spotlight, delivered in a subdued tone. The song features production by world-renowned producer Ryan Tedder and is marked by a smooth, conversational singing-rap style.

The re-entry was driven by the release of the song's music video and a Korean-language version on July 17.

"Arirang," the fifth BTS album on which "Normal" appears, landed at No. 41 on the Albums Chart Top 100, marking its 18th consecutive week on the chart.

Meanwhile, "Golden," the original soundtrack from the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," climbed two spots from the previous week to No. 47 on the Singles Chart Top 100, extending its run to 57 consecutive weeks.