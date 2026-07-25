The North Gyeongsang Provincial Assembly held a two-day workshop for its leadership and standing committee chairs Thursday and Friday, visiting the province's eastern branch office in Donghae and steelmaker POSCO.

About 30 people attended, including Assembly Speaker Kim Hui-su, members of the leadership, standing committee chairs, the chair of the budget and settlement special committee, a spokesperson, and senior civil servants from the assembly secretariat.

On the first day, participants received a briefing from the Hwandonghae Regional Headquarters at the eastern branch office on development strategies and key issues for the Hwandonghae area, then held in-depth discussions on various policies and directions for regional development.

At a dinner that followed, the leadership and standing committee chairs exchanged views freely, sharing ideas on how to run the assembly and strengthen cooperation.

On the second day, the group visited POSCO for a meeting on current issues, discussing ways to improve regulatory systems and expand policy support to boost the steel industry's competitiveness and invigorate the local economy.

Participants exchanged a range of views on the role of local assemblies in ensuring the sustainable development of the steel industry — a key national infrastructure sector — and in raising the competitiveness of regional industries.

"This workshop was a meaningful occasion to share the region's key issues and further strengthen communication and cooperation among the leadership and standing committee chairs," Speaker Kim said. "Going forward, we will faithfully reflect the voices of residents in our policies through field-oriented assembly activities, and build a productive assembly that earns the trust of the people."