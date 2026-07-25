The Gyeongju City Council in North Gyeongsang Province held a welcome ceremony Thursday for a visiting delegation taking part in the 2026 Korea-US Congressional Youth Exchange Program.

The delegation, organized jointly by the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee and the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, comprised 11 people — eight students enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs at American universities including Columbia University and Georgetown University, along with three chaperones.

Gyeongju City Council Speaker Im Hwal and Assembly Operations Committee Chairman Park Jong-woo were among those who attended.

The ceremony opened with introductions of attendees, followed by a welcome address from Speaker Im, a response from the delegation's representative, a screening of a promotional video for the 2025 APEC Summit, a presentation on the Gyeongju City Council, an exchange of commemorative gifts, and a tour of the main chamber.

"We warmly welcome the Korea-US Congressional Youth Exchange Program delegation to the Gyeongju City Council," Im said. "I hope this visit will serve as a meaningful opportunity to understand the role of local councils and deepen mutual understanding of the parliamentary systems and local governance of the two countries."