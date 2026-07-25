The North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education held the 2026 Dokdo Guardian Leader Camp from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing together 58 students from across the province at the National Youth Marine Center and the Ulleungdo and Dokdo area over two nights and three days.

The 58 participants were selected through an open application process from among students who had demonstrated a commitment to protecting Dokdo and had actively promoted and practiced their support for the islets at school and in daily life.

The camp featured a range of programs. Marine safety education, geological trekking on Ulleungdo and a visit to Dokdo anchored the itinerary, while sessions titled "Uncovering Ulleungdo and Dokdo" and "Our Dokdo Story," along with a Dokdo performance, rounded out the three-day schedule.

The provincial education office plans to ensure the camp serves as more than a one-time field experience, with the aim of fostering students' ongoing commitment to Dokdo.

"We will continue to expand and support hands-on, participatory Dokdo education so that students can directly experience the history, nature and culture of Dokdo, explore it on their own and strengthen their resolve to protect it," North Gyeongsang Provincial Superintendent of Education Im Jong-sik said.