Yeongyang-gun in North Gyeongsang Province held a public service staff forum Thursday at the county office's community lounge, bringing together County Chief Oh Do-chang and front-line employees from the general civil affairs office.

The forum was organized to hear directly from staff who handle public inquiries on the front lines, share practical feedback from the field, and explore ways to deliver faster, higher-quality civil services.

Participants spoke freely about the difficulties they encounter while processing public requests and exchanged wide-ranging views on improving service delivery, working conditions and staff morale amid a rapidly changing administrative environment.

"We will do our utmost to reflect the voices from the field in county administration, create a work environment where employees can find greater fulfillment, and realize a civil service that residents trust and are satisfied with," Oh said.