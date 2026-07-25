The Korea Land and Housing Corporation's Daegu-North Gyeongsang Branch announced Friday that Ilsung Construction, the on-site contractor for the A7-1BL apartment construction project at the Daegu National Industrial Complex, was named a meritorious contributor to industrial accident prevention for 2026 and received a commendation from the Employment and Labor minister.

The A7-1BL project is supplying 448 Happy Housing units in Guji-myeon, Dalseong-gun, Daegu. The first round of tenant recruitment was held in June, with move-in targeted for 2027.

The Daegu-North Gyeongsang Branch said it has been focusing its efforts on on-site safety management to deliver quality public housing through safe construction practices.

Oh Seong-jun, acting head of the branch, said the ministerial commendation was "a recognition of the sense of responsibility and steady efforts toward safety shown by everyone at the site."