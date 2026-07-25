The Daegu Haany University Intergenerational Support Center in Yeongdeok-gun ran the third session of its "K-MEDI Mobile Korean Medicine Sharing Salon" program from July 16 to 18 at the Sajin 3-ri village community hall in Yeonghae-myeon, Yeongdeok-gun.

The medical outreach brought together the center's staff, professors Noh Jong-seong and Choi Son-hwan from the Department of Korean Medicine, supervising practitioner Seo Seung-gyo, and 20 Korean medicine students.

Medical staff carefully assessed residents' health conditions and provided personalized consultations and Korean medicine treatments. After each session, they shared results and reviewed records as part of a systematic approach to care.

For the students, the program served as a meaningful educational opportunity to apply their professional knowledge in a community setting and gain hands-on clinical experience.

Ji Man-su, the civilian chairperson of the Yeonghae-myeon Community Social Security Council, said residents were grateful to receive Korean medicine care conveniently at a nearby village hall. "We hope this kind of community-tailored medical outreach will continue," he added.

Kim Tae-hun, director of the Daegu Haany University Intergenerational Support Center in Yeongdeok-gun, said it was meaningful to provide practical help to residents in medically underserved areas by drawing on the university's expertise in Korean medicine. "We will continue to expand our mobile Korean medicine services going forward," he said.