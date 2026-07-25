The Daegu-Gyeongbuk English Village, operated by Yeungjin University, is rapidly emerging as a go-to destination for English immersion education across South Korea during the summer holiday season.

According to Yeungjin University, a series of large-scale commissioned and subsidized programs organized by local education offices and municipal governments from Gangwon Province, the Jeolla provinces and the Chungcheong provinces have been opening in succession at the English Village between June and August.

English language training programs for educational institutions from Japan and Mongolia are also under way, further cementing the facility's standing as a Global English Village.

Programs the Daegu-Gyeongbuk English Village has operated or is currently running in 2026 span a wide range of regions: Samcheok, Jeongseon and Hoengseong in Gangwon Province; Namwon, Jangsu and Jeongeup in North Jeolla Province; Buyeo, Boryeong, Dangjin and Geumsan in South Chungcheong Province; Yeongdong, Boeun and Jecheon in North Chungcheong Province; Yangsan, Goseong-gun, Geochang and Gimhae in South Gyeongsang Province; and Gwangyang, Gangjin, Hwasun and Haenam-gun in South Jeolla Province.

Particularly notable is a program for Goseong-gun in Gangwon Province — the northernmost point of the country — marking the first time 60 fifth- and sixth-grade students from 11 elementary schools in the county will take part in a five-day, four-night English immersion experience. The program runs Monday through Friday, with support from Goseong-gun.

Students from the southernmost end of the country are also joining: 13 fourth- through sixth-graders from Masan Elementary School in Haenam-gun, South Jeolla Province, will complete a three-day, two-night program starting Monday.

From August, major Japanese educational institutions — including Meijo University, University of Toyama, Sagami Women's University and Higashi Osaka University — are scheduled to visit the English Village for language and cultural exchange programs.

In addition, English training programs are planned for teachers from Mongolia's UNUR School and Mongolian School No. 62.

Park Jae-hong, director and professor of the Daegu-Gyeongbuk English Village, said the concentration of large-scale delegations from education offices nationwide — including from Ulleungdo, Goseong-gun in Gangwon Province and Haenam-gun in South Jeolla Province — as well as overseas training groups, reflects national recognition of the facility's situation-based experiential infrastructure and the quality of its educational programs.

Lee Jin-young, head of the village's education cooperation office, said all staff are doing their utmost to provide safe, high-quality, native-speaker-led instruction tailored to students arriving from across the country during the summer break.