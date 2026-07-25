The K-U City Project Unit under Gyeongil University's Anchor Business Headquarters signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hanul branch of the Nuclear Radiation Safety Management Labor Union and the North Gyeongsang Province Village Head Association on July 17 to develop energy industry talent tailored to the Uljin region and support residents in settling locally.

The agreement aims to build a cooperative framework for training specialized energy industry professionals in the area and connecting education, employment and entrepreneurship to local settlement, building on the successful operation of the K-U City project in Uljin-gun.

Under the MOU, the K-U City Project Unit and the Hanul branch agreed to collaborate on developing energy industry talent suited to Uljin's characteristics, supporting employment and startup ventures, and raising awareness of the local energy sector.

"We will actively leverage Uljin's rich energy industry foundation and continue strengthening cooperation with local businesses and institutions," said Park Jin-nam, head of the K-U City Project Unit.