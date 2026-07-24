"Personnel decisions are everything," the saying goes.

That is because leading an organization ultimately comes down to who is placed where.

Putting the right people in the right positions is the essence of personnel management. In autonomous districts, where division heads form the operational backbone, those appointments matter above all else.

Seongdong-gu District Mayor Yu Bo-hwa has carried out her first Grade 5 lateral transfer reshuffle since taking office.

Yu spent four years as deputy district mayor of Seongdong-gu and knows its senior staff well. She has been credited with executing the reshuffle in a stable and measured manner.

Particularly noteworthy is the reassignment of Safety Management Division head Jang Seon-im to lead the General Affairs Division, and Planning and Budget Division head Lee Sin-jeong to head the Autonomous Administration Division — moves widely seen as merit- and seniority-based appointments that prioritize stability.

Jang served in the district mayor's secretariat during the tenure of former District Mayor Ko Jae-deuk, building expertise across a wide range of administrative areas.

Lee Sin-jeong, the new Autonomous Administration Division head, is also regarded as a capable and well-respected official, having served as budget team leader and communications officer before heading the Planning and Budget Division.

Alongside this, the reassignment of Jo In-dong — who served as General Affairs Division head and worked hard during the local elections process — to lead the Safety Management Division has also drawn attention.

The appointment of Yang Hui-ju as Planning and Budget Division head is seen as a natural fit given her background as a former planning team leader. Yang had returned from an unusual secondment to President Lee Jae-myung's presidential office.

Moon Eun-jeong, appointed to head Tax Division 1, is a tax administration specialist who rose through the ranks to Grade 5 and previously served as head of Geumho 1-ga dong.

Seoul Seongdong-gu Grade 5 lateral transfers: General Affairs Division head — Jang Seon-im (currently Safety Management Division head); Autonomous Administration Division head — Lee Sin-jeong (currently Planning and Budget Division head); Education Support Division head — Jo Hyeon-yong (currently Transportation Administration Division head); Planning and Budget Division head — Yang Hui-ju (currently Administrative Management Bureau); Finance Division head — Kim Hwan-gyun (currently Climate and Energy Division head); Tax Division 1 head — Moon Eun-jeong (currently Geumho 1-ga dong head); Integrated Care Division head — Ko Hyeon-jeong (currently Seongsu 1-ga 2-dong head); Senior Welfare Division head — Lee Mak-rae (currently Haengdang 1-dong head); Basic Welfare Division head — Kang Eun-jin (currently Geumho 2-3-ga dong head); Gender Equality and Family Division head — Cha So-yeon (currently Education Support Division head); Safety Management Division head — Jo In-dong (currently General Affairs Division head); Transportation Administration Division head — Jeong Hye-suk (currently Gender Equality and Family Division head); Transportation Guidance Division head — Lee Hye-suk (currently Oksu-dong head); Smart City Division head — Lee Jin-suk (currently Sageun-dong head); Information and Communications Division acting head — Hwang Han-gyu (currently Information and Communications Division information operations team leader); Climate and Energy Division head — Jeong Seong-yun (currently Wangsimni 2-dong head); Wangsimni 2-dong head — Seok Jeong-eun (currently Finance Division head); Sageun-dong acting head — Kim Bu-su (currently Information and Communications Division acting head); Haengdang 1-dong head — Ban Gyeong-ja (currently Basic Welfare Division head); Haengdang 2-dong head — Ko Yun-a (currently Integrated Care Division head); Geumho 1-ga dong acting head — Nam Gi-nam (currently Senior Welfare Division acting head); Geumho 2-3-ga dong head — Park Yong-min (currently Tax Division 1 head); Oksu-dong head — Kim Hyeon-suk (currently Haengdang 2-dong head); Seongsu 1-ga 2-dong acting head — Ha Eun-ja (currently Housing Policy Division housing policy team leader)