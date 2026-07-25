Children can shoot water guns, launch water rockets and cook seasonal dishes this summer at Seoul Sangsangnara, the Seoul Metropolitan Government's children's museum, which is running a series of hands-on vacation programs.

The museum announced Saturday that it will offer four programs for children and families at its location inside Children's Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, running through Aug. 6.

"Pack It In Your Bag!" ties into the special exhibition "Picture Book Studio: Small and Special," inviting participants to reflect on their daily lives and interests through the objects in their bags and express them in collage artworks.

"Water Power! Challenge," linked to the permanent "Splash! Water Play" exhibition, lets children experience how water and air pressure generate thrust through water-gun missions and water-rocket launches.

Cooking classes are also on offer. This month, children will make tomato-shaped bread and a samgyetang-inspired bread called "samgyebang"; next month's sessions feature nectarine pie and a Taegeukgi-shaped risotto marking Liberation Day.

The first 20 children who collect four participation stamps will receive an invitation to a special additional program along with a souvenir. As daily visitor numbers are capped, families must make advance reservations through the museum's website before visiting.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with last entry at 5 p.m., and is closed every Monday. Admission is 4,000 won for children aged 36 months and older as well as adults; holders of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Dadungi Happy Card enter free.

"We hope children will learn through play and hands-on experiences and enjoy a fun and enriching summer break with their families," said Choi In-seong, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's child-care division.