Hyundai Motor will shut down production lines at its Asan factory from Saturday through Aug. 11 to replace aging equipment. The planned halt coincides with a union strike over stalled wage negotiations and the company's early-August summer holiday, adding pressure on the automaker's efforts to normalize output in the second half of the year.

Hyundai Motor disclosed Friday that it would temporarily suspend production at the Asan plant. The shutdown runs from Saturday to Aug. 11, with a restart scheduled for Aug. 12.

The company cited aging equipment replacement as the reason for the halt. "This production stoppage is separate from the stoppage related to ongoing collective bargaining and is being carried out to replace aging equipment," Hyundai Motor said in the disclosure.

The Asan factory posted sales of 9.56 trillion won ($6.51 billion) last year, equivalent to 5.13 percent of Hyundai Motor's consolidated annual sales of 186.25 trillion won.

The plant is one of Hyundai Motor's key domestic production hubs, manufacturing the Grandeur, Sonata and Ioniq 6.

Industry observers say the equipment work goes beyond routine maintenance and is tied to a broader realignment of production volumes. Hyundai Motor has been pursuing a plan to shift 50,000 units of Avante exports bound for North America from Ulsan Plant 3 to the Asan factory, a move that would require equipment adjustments and line preparation to accommodate the additional models.

The construction work is timed to coincide with Hyundai Motor's summer holiday. Domestic plants will be on summer break from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.

The shutdown compounds an already significant production disruption caused by the union's partial strikes and refusals to work overtime. The Hyundai Motor union has been staging 60 hours of strike action through the end of this month over the breakdown in this year's wage negotiations.

Hyundai Motor, which already suffered production setbacks in the first half due to a parts supplier fire, now faces a convergence of strikes, equipment construction and the summer holiday in the second half.

A fire at parts supplier Ahn Jeon Industrial in March disrupted component supply, leaving Ulsan Plants 2, 4 and 5 struggling to operate normally for roughly a month and a half through April and May. The company needs to make up for those first-half losses through new model launches and increased output in the second half, but line conversion and production reallocation schedules continue to pile up across its domestic plants.

Hyundai Motor is pursuing a sweeping reallocation of domestic production capacity in line with the reconstruction of Ulsan Plant 1 and Line 42, the transfer of North America-bound volumes, new model launches and the shift toward electrification. Work related to the Kona full model change, the introduction of the Genesis GV70 EREV and the relocation of Ioniq 5 production is also scheduled to proceed in sequence.

However, the striking union has issued a directive to suspend "all consultations and construction work other than collective bargaining," leaving the line conversion schedule subject to further uncertainty. There are concerns that delays to construction needed for model changeovers and new volume allocations could disrupt the company's production strategy from the second half onward.

Labor tensions are also spreading across other Hyundai Motor Group affiliates. The Kia union passed a strike authorization vote, moving toward securing the right to strike, while the Hyundai Glovis union has left open the possibility of industrial action amid its own stalled wage talks. Hyundai Rotem has also entered the process of securing strike rights following the breakdown of its collective bargaining.