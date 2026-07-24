South Gyeongsang Province Governor Park Wan-su met with Minister of Planning and Budget Park Hong-keun in Seoul on Friday to request government support for key provincial issues and national budget allocations for 2027. The province submitted seven projects spanning industry, transportation and welfare, totaling 316.9 billion won ($216 million).

The Ministry of Planning and Budget had asked provincial and city governments to limit their budget requests to around five projects for more efficient review, but South Gyeongsang Province included all seven, arguing they were essential for fostering future industries and expanding regional transportation networks.

In the industrial sector, the province requested 5 billion won for the construction of a manufacturing AI and robotics valley, and 1 billion won for a shipbuilding and marine physical AI demonstration test field. It also sought 4.5 billion won to develop a defense and aviation maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) cluster, and 3 billion won to build an integrated support center for space industry-specialized three-dimensional (3D) printing technology.

In transportation, the province asked the government to allocate 300 billion won for construction of the Southern Inland Railway and 2.4 billion won for a Geoje-Tongyeong expressway.

Park particularly stressed the need for 1 billion won in operating support for the South Gyeongsang public children's rehabilitation hospital, set to open next year. As a public medical institution, the hospital is expected to run at a deficit, placing a significant financial burden on Gyeongsang National University Hospital, which will operate it under a consignment arrangement. The province cited national funding precedents for a similar public children's rehabilitation hospital in South Chungcheong Province, calling on the government to provide operating subsidies to ease the strain on local finances.

Park also asked for government cooperation on regional transportation issues, including passage of a preliminary feasibility study for national road projects and the inclusion of a high-speed rail line linking Dong-Daegu, Changwon and Gadeokdo New Airport in the fifth national railway network development plan. Regarding the Korea Development Institute's ongoing batch preliminary feasibility study for the sixth national road and local road construction plan, Park requested attention and support to ensure that long-pending South Gyeongsang projects — including the Hansan Daecheop Bridge — are included.

Earlier that day, before meeting with the minister, Park visited the National Assembly to meet with Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Yoo Eui-dong, urging swift review and passage of a special act on aerospace complex city construction and a special act on the development of the South Coast region. Both bills contain provisions related to government fiscal support — including preliminary feasibility study exemptions and the establishment of special accounts — making cooperation from the Assembly and fiscal authorities essential.

"This is a critical juncture as the government reviews its 2027 budget proposal," a South Gyeongsang Province official said. "We will continue to make our case on all fronts to ensure that key regional projects and issues are reflected as fully as possible before the government's budget plan is finalized."