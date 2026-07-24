Vice president level

Bae Byung-su, vice president for academic affairs and dean; Choi Sung-yul, vice president for research; Jeong Jae-min, vice president for external affairs, CFO and head of the Future Development Office

College dean level

Lee Hee-seung, dean of the College of Natural Sciences and director of the Science Gifted Education Research Institute; Kim Jin-woo, dean of the College of Life Science and Bioengineering and head of the Convergence Talent Division; Lee Tae-sik, dean of the College of Engineering; Yun Guk-jin, dean of the AI College and director of the KAIST AI Research Institute; Si Jeong-gon, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Hwang Sung-ha, dean of the College of Business; Kim Sang-uk, director of the KAIST Research Institute; Jang Gi-tae, director of the KAIST Education Institute; Han Seung-heon, director of the G-School; Choi Han-rim, director of the National Future Strategy and Technology Policy Research Institute

Director level

Kim Pil-nam, director of academic affairs and adviser for global competitiveness; Kim Yong-hyun, director of admissions; Han Jae-heung, director of the KAIST Space Research Institute; Jeong Yeon-seung, director of student lifestyle affairs; Kwon Young-jin, director of academic information; Han Myung-jun, director of student policy; Jeong Seon-tae, director of administration; Bae Jung-myeon, director of the Security Convergence Institute; Lim Sung-gap, director of research affairs; Bae Hyun-min, director of the Technology Value Creation Institute and director of the KAIST Startup Institute; Park Su-kyung, director of planning; Kim So-young, director of international cooperation; Jeong Du-young, director of the Human Rights and Ethics Center; Park Ki-young, director of the Global Leadership Center; Seok Hyun-jeong, director of the Arts Convergence Center; Bae Du-hwan, software strategy adviser and director of the SW Education Center; Yun Yun-jin, associate dean of the College of Engineering