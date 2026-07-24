Prosecutors, who sought 15 years, also appeal

The leader of a fringe religious group sentenced to nine years in prison for repeatedly abusing his stepdaughter and a female follower after brainwashing them has appealed the verdict.

A (68) was indicted on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes — specifically forced indecent acts within a familial relationship — as well as quasi-similar rape and false accusation. He filed an appeal through his attorney Friday, arguing the sentence was too harsh given his age and health condition, according to Yonhap.

Prosecutors also filed an appeal, asking the court to impose the 15-year sentence they had sought at trial.

A was indicted on charges of groping and quasi-raping female follower B (54) between July 2023 and March 2024.

He also faces charges of repeatedly abusing his stepdaughter C (31) between January and April 2024, and of filing a false accusation in December of that year, claiming she had reported him for a sex crime.

A had declared "I am God," using religious coercion to brainwash followers into obeying his commands before repeatedly committing sex crimes against them.

In handing down the nine-year sentence, the trial court said A "mentally dominated followers who sought salvation and enlightenment, and repeatedly engaged in sexual contact with them." The court added that while A was a first-time offender in poor health, it had taken into account his lack of remorse in determining the sentence.