Dongbu Construction opened the model home for Centreville Asterium Geoje on Friday, kicking off pre-sales for the project.

The complex will be built in Sangdong-dong, Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, rising 29 above-ground floors over three basement levels across 10 buildings. It will offer 1,307 units with exclusive use areas of 84 and 99 square meters.

By unit type, the breakdown is 943 units of the 84-square-meter Type A, 280 units of the 84-square-meter Type B and 84 units of the 99-square-meter Type A.

Centreville Asterium Geoje sits near Geoje Jungang-ro, Gyeryong-ro, the national highway bypass and Geoje Dongseo-ro, providing easy access to destinations across and beyond Geoje.

By car, both the Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard and Hanwha Ocean are reachable within about 10 minutes. Homeplus, Gohyeon Market, the Geoje Agricultural and Marine Products Distribution Center and Geoje City Hall — all in the Gohyeon-dong downtown area — are also within about 10 minutes.

The complex is also well-positioned for schools, with Gohyeon Elementary School directly in front of the development and Gohyeon Middle School and Geoje Sangmun Middle and High School nearby.

Community facilities are designed to stand out. The on-site pool, called Centwell Aqua Vista, and the sauna will be supplied with mildly alkaline mineral water drawn from deep natural sources beneath Gyeryongsan, a mountain near the complex.

Upper floors will feature Aster Sky Lounge, a panoramic observation lounge.

The apartment subscription schedule opens with special supply on Aug. 3, followed by first-priority subscriptions on Aug. 4 and second-priority on Aug. 5. Winners will be announced Aug. 11, and formal contracts will run over three days from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26.

Applicants must be at least 19 years old, hold a housing subscription account for at least six months as of the announcement date, and meet the regional and unit-size deposit requirements. Both household heads and household members are eligible to apply. Detailed eligibility by supply type will be available in the official recruitment announcement.

The complex has cut the standard down payment from the typical 10 percent of the pre-sale price to 5 percent and introduced a flat first installment of 5 million won ($3,400) to ease the initial financial burden on buyers.

The Centreville Asterium Geoje model home is located in Gohyeon-dong, Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province. Move-in is scheduled for August 2029.