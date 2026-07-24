The Sokcho-Yangyang District Office of Education in Gangwon Province held a training session Friday at the main auditorium of its Career Education Center, bringing together educators for the "2026 AI Digital Science Inquiry Training with Science Creator Gwedo."

The session aimed to strengthen teachers' ability to design AI- and data-driven, student-centered science lessons and to lay the groundwork for inquiry-based instruction connected to everyday life.

About 200 teachers and staff from kindergarten, elementary, middle, high and special education schools in the district attended.

Booths offered hands-on experience with a range of edtech tools, including digital science sensors (PASCO) and AI, coding and learning content platforms.

Separate promotional booths showcased education initiatives run by the Sokcho-Yangyang office, including Gangwon AI-ro, International Baccalaureate education and gifted education programs.

Participants explored AI-based digital science education and future-oriented learning experiences, and considered how to apply what they learned in their own classrooms.

Science creator Gwedo — an adjunct professor at DGIST's School of Undergraduate Studies and widely known for the YouTube channels "Science That Can't Be Done" and "Into Science with Gwedo" — delivered a lecture titled "Science Inquiry in the Age of AI and Digital Transformation," drawing keen interest from the attending teachers.

District Education Superintendent Lee Gyeong-ae said she hoped the training would help teachers "think together about the direction of science education suited to the age of AI and digital transformation, and build the capacity to apply inquiry-centered lessons connected to real life in the classroom." She added that the office would "continue to identify and share future-oriented science education models and best practices to strengthen the quality of science education in the region."