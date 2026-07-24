The Democratic Party of Korea on Friday endorsed as its official party position a proposed amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act that would ban prosecutors from conducting direct investigations, including supplementary investigations.

Floor spokesperson Lee Ju-hee announced the decision to reporters after a policy general assembly at the National Assembly that afternoon. The announcement came after the policy general assembly concluded at the National Assembly.

The party said the bill would abolish prosecutors' supplementary investigative powers while expanding protections for victims and strengthening mutual oversight among investigative agencies.

The party also said it would fast-track an amendment to the law governing the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency to establish a dedicated unit within the agency to handle supplementary investigations into crimes targeting socially vulnerable groups.