President Lee Jae Myung, who took his summer vacation on the island of Jeodo last year, has decided to forgo the break this year in favor of an 11-day, five-country tour aimed at advancing what his office calls "sales diplomacy."

A Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters Friday that the president typically takes his summer vacation in late July or early August, but that this year's schedule — including the trip to the United States and South America and ministry briefings upon his return — left no room for a holiday.

Even so, Lee encouraged his cabinet ministers and senior aides to take their own leave, conveying the message through Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik. Kang told ministers they needed to take vacation so their staff could do the same.

Kang also asked officials to ensure emergency contact systems were in place to handle any urgent situations while they were away.

The official added that Kang had informed all Cheong Wa Dae staff at a morning assembly Thursday that they were free to take leave.

Lee departed Friday from Seoul Airport in Seongnam on the 11-day tour, which will take him to the United States, Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Germany. He plans to meet with the CEOs of major AI technology companies to discuss cooperation and, in South America, to strengthen ties on critical minerals and supply chains. A refueling stopover in Germany will also include a meeting with the Korean diaspora community there.