Singer and broadcaster Lee Ji-hye said the license plate on her vehicle has gone missing.

On Friday, Lee posted on her Instagram story that her license plate had disappeared, writing, "It's gone. Absurd."

A photo she shared showed a parked white vehicle with its front license plate missing. The car is a Porsche Panamera, a high-end import priced between 150 million won ($102,000) and 220 million won depending on options.

Lee did not explain when or where the plate disappeared. Followers responded to the post urging her to file a police report, suggesting someone may have removed it.

License plate theft raises concern because stolen plates are repeatedly attached to other vehicles and used to commit crimes. Owners whose plates are taken can find their vehicles flagged as criminal cars or receive fine notices without any knowledge of wrongdoing.

Seoul's Dongdaemun Police Station on June 29 referred to prosecutors a Vietnamese man in his 20s, identified only as A, who was detained after causing a hit-and-run accident while riding a motorbike bearing another vehicle's license plate. A is accused of crossing the center line and driving against traffic on a road in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, causing a non-contact accident before fleeing the scene.

Investigators confirmed that A had swapped the license plate roughly six hours before the accident. He faces charges under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes for fleeing after causing injury, as well as charges of fraudulent use of a public symbol, display of a fraudulently used public symbol, and violation of the Automobile Management Act.

Under the Automobile Management Act, forging, altering, or fraudulently using registered license plates or temporary operation permit plates is prohibited. Violations carry a prison term of up to 10 years or a fine of up to 100 million won. Selling, brokering, receiving, or using forged or altered plates is also subject to punishment.

Lee married tax accountant Moon Jae-wan in 2017 and has two daughters. She recently announced she is moving out of her roughly 264-square-meter apartment in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.