Lee Min-seok, 27, a model and husband of YouTuber Han Areumsong-i, 33, who rose to fame on the TV show "Eoljjang Sidae," was discharged from the military just two months after enlisting due to mental health issues.

Han posted on Instagram on Thursday that Lee had been receiving treatment for mental health issues even before his enlistment. "Despite that, he chose to enlist as an active-duty soldier of his own volition and made every effort to fulfill his duty to national defense," she said.

Han said his condition worsened during his service and that he underwent multiple medical consultations, counseling sessions and reviews at the direction of the military and medical institutions. "He was ultimately deemed unfit for active-duty service and discharged," she said.

Han said the decision was neither quick nor simple, and was not one that could be made based solely on an individual's wishes. "This is an official outcome reached through established regulations and procedures," she said.

Han said Lee's recovery is now the top priority. "For now, we plan to focus on getting sufficient treatment and rest," she said, adding a request that people refrain from unverified speculation or conjecture.

Han first appeared on the public radar through the Comedy TV program "Eoljjang Sidae" in 2011 and currently runs a YouTube channel with 790,000 subscribers. She married Lee, who is six years her junior, in 2024. Lee enlisted in the Army as an active-duty soldier in May.