Hankook Tire & Technology's global tire brand Laufenn will supply original equipment tires for Volkswagen's flagship compact hatchback, the Polo, expanding its presence in the European automaker market after already securing supply deals for major Skoda, SEAT and Volkswagen models.

Hankook Tire & Technology announced Friday that Laufenn's second-generation summer performance tire, the S Fit2, will be supplied as original equipment for the Volkswagen Polo in a 17-inch specification.

Automakers verify tire performance from the earliest stages of vehicle development. In the European market particularly, where standards for braking, handling, mileage and noise are stringent, winning an original equipment supply contract is widely regarded as a benchmark of a brand's technical capability and quality consistency.

The Volkswagen Polo is a global compact hatchback sold across six generations since its debut in 1975, with cumulative sales surpassing 20 million units. The model has consistently sold well in the European small-car segment, drawing buyers with its space efficiency, fuel economy and stable driving dynamics.

Hankook Tire & Technology said it developed the tire to match the Polo's specific vehicle characteristics through technical collaboration with Volkswagen. The S Fit2 focuses on agile driving performance, stable braking and a balanced ride.

The S Fit2 is a summer performance tire designed for a range of climates and driving conditions. It uses a high-silica-content EMC and an optimized tread block design to improve wet braking performance, cutting stopping distances by about 16 percent compared with its predecessor.

Wet-road stability has also been enhanced. Four wide, straight grooves improve drainage and support stable handling on wet surfaces.

Ride comfort and mileage have been improved as well. An optimized structural design maintains grip on hot road surfaces while reducing noise and vibration during driving. A next-generation polymer EMC extends mileage by about 15 percent over the previous product.

The supply deal extends a long-running partnership between Hankook Tire & Technology and Volkswagen. The company first supplied original equipment tires to Volkswagen's Mexico factory in 1991 and has steadily grown the number of models covered since then. It currently supplies original equipment tires for more than 40 Volkswagen models, spanning sedans, SUVs and electric vehicles.

Laufenn's original equipment supply to European automakers is also expanding. Since launching the S Fit2 in the European market in April, the brand has supplied original equipment tires for the Skoda New Octavia, the Volkswagen Golf, and the SEAT Ibiza and Arona. The Polo deal adds another model to its growing list within the Volkswagen Group.

Laufenn is a global brand that Hankook Tire & Technology first unveiled at the SEMA Show in the United States in 2014. Built on the parent company's technology and quality management systems, the brand has expanded its lineup to cover sedans, SUVs, and trucks and buses.

Through Laufenn, Hankook Tire & Technology is targeting consumers worldwide who want both competitive pricing and strong performance. The company plans to use the expansion of original equipment supply to European automakers as a springboard for raising the brand's recognition and product credibility.