Yeokgok District Houstory, a newlywed housing complex developed by Namkwang Engineering & Construction, closed subscriptions across all unit types with an average competition ratio of 9.8-to-1, the company said Friday.

According to the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH), the complex received 5,608 applications for 570 units in its main subscription round.

The 55-square-meter Type A drew the highest competition, with 2,513 applications for 165 units — a ratio of 15.2-to-1. The remaining types followed: Type E at 10.2-to-1, Type C at 8.8-to-1, Type B at 5.0-to-1, Type D at 4.4-to-1 and Type F at 3.5-to-1.

The strong turnout is considered notable given that the Newlywed Hope Town program restricts eligibility to newlyweds, prospective newlyweds and single-parent families. The public-private housing model combines the price competitiveness of public housing with the design, community amenities and brand identity of private construction companies.

Although all units share a 55-square-meter exclusive use area, the complex offers six distinct floor plan types. A four-bay flat-slab structure, walk-in closets and pantry spaces enhance usability. Childcare-focused facilities — including a daycare center, a shared childcare room and a kids' station — are planned alongside community amenities such as a rooftop sky lounge, a guesthouse and a multipurpose indoor gymnasium.

Location also contributed to the strong subscription results. The complex sits within the Bucheon Yeokgok public housing district adjacent to Seoul, with access to Yeokgok Station on subway Line 1 and Kkachiul Station on Line 7. Anticipated transportation improvements tied to the planned development of Bucheon Sports Complex Station — a future stop on the GTX-B line — added to the appeal.

Price competitiveness was another draw. With the price ceiling on new apartments applied, units were offered in the late 400 million won ($272,000) to early 500 million won range for the 55-square-meter type. Buyers can also access a profit-sharing mortgage exclusive to the Newlywed Hope Town program, offering a fixed annual interest rate of 1.3 percent and policy financing of up to 400 million won.

"Demand that values brand and product quality — even in public housing — has been steadily growing," a company official said. "We see this result as a comprehensive evaluation of our price competitiveness as well as our design, community facilities and residential services."

Winners will be announced Aug. 4, with document submission running from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23. Contract signings are scheduled from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15.

Building on the subscription results, Namkwang Engineering & Construction plans to apply the Houstory brand to Block A-2 (548 units) of the Bucheon Daejang public housing district, slated for release in the second half of this year. Namkwang Engineering & Construction and Keukdong Engineering & Construction, both approaching their 80th anniversaries, previously undertook a brand renewal under the Houstory name.