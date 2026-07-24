BYD Korea is operating an electric vehicle experience space at Waterbomb Seoul 2026, a summer music festival, stepping beyond the showroom floor to engage younger customers at one of the season's most popular outdoor events.

The company announced it is participating as an official sponsor of Waterbomb Seoul 2026, which runs Friday through Sunday at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

The brand zone features both an indoor exhibition space and an outdoor booth. Inside, BYD is showcasing the Sea Lion 6 DM-i, a midsize plug-in hybrid SUV. Outside, visitors can try a vehicle-to-load (V2L) experience using the Dolphin, BYD's compact electric hatchback.

V2L technology allows an electric vehicle's battery to supply power to external devices. BYD Korea said it designed the experience zone so festival-goers could see firsthand how an electric vehicle can be used in everyday settings.

Automakers have increasingly moved beyond new-car launch events and dealership visits, tying their marketing to music, sports and lifestyle events. For electric vehicle brands in particular, technical explanations alone have proven insufficient to close the gap with consumers, making experiential marketing at everyday venues a growing focus.

BYD Korea is using its Waterbomb Seoul presence to combine vehicle displays with hands-on programming. The company is highlighting the design and electrification technology of key models — the Sea Lion 6 DM-i and the Dolphin — alongside interactive events suited to the festival atmosphere.

Visitors to the BYD brand zone during the event will receive festival-themed merchandise including waterproof bags and reusable totes. Additional prizes will be given out through on-site events.

"We hope this gives visitors a chance to experience BYD's electrification technology and brand in a fresh, energetic setting," a BYD Korea official said. "We will continue to expand our engagement with customers through marketing activities tied to a wide range of cultural content."