Hyundai Engineering & Construction's Technical Training Institute is recruiting trainees for the second half of 2026.

According to Hyundai E&C on Friday, the second-half training program "THE FIELD: Practical Employment Track" features a hands-on curriculum designed to develop core technical talent capable of responding swiftly to shifts in the global construction industry paradigm.

The recruitment covers nine practical courses in total. Three — plant electrical and instrumentation practice, safety and health management, and construction project management — are accepting applications through Aug. 31.

The remaining six courses — Smart City, Smart Plant, Smart Safety, electrical facilities construction practice, building information modeling (BIM) construction management, and construction process and project management — will open for recruitment sequentially in August and October. Each course runs for approximately five months.

The program places particular emphasis on developing smart construction talent with both AI application skills and hands-on field capabilities. In addition to practical AI training covering generative AI-based image creation and workflow automation, the curriculum strengthens digital technology education in areas such as BIM and data-driven process management.

Graduates are eligible for employment support linked to Hyundai E&C and other major domestic construction companies and partner firms. Trainees who completed earlier courses have already demonstrated their competitiveness by working on Hyundai E&C projects, including the Dieh Classit development and the Kozloduy nuclear power plant in Bulgaria.

All courses are government-funded employment training programs operated jointly by the Ministry of Employment and Labor and Hyundai E&C, open to anyone eligible to receive a National Tomorrow Learning Card. Selected trainees receive a training incentive allowance as well as support for tuition, practical materials and textbook costs, though some out-of-pocket expenses may apply under National Tomorrow Learning Card operating regulations.

"Hyundai Engineering & Construction's Technical Training Institute is establishing itself as a core platform for developing smart specialists who will lead global construction technology trends, going beyond a simple skills training institution," a company official said. "We will continue to organically link field-based practical training with AI and digital education to develop the next generation of construction talent, and through this, contribute to the advancement of the construction industry and the promotion of youth employment."

Meanwhile, Hyundai E&C has selected 12 startups with future construction technologies through its "Hyundai E&C × Seoul Startup Open Innovation" initiative and is moving forward with technology demonstrations targeting construction sites and residential products.