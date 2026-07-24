Analysts say a sense of unfairness toward the progressive camp and feelings of relative deprivation have driven younger South Koreans toward conservative politics — though experts caution against reading the trend as a straightforward ideological shift, arguing it is better understood as a backlash against entrenched privilege.

People Power Party lawmaker Lee So-hee hosted a forum Friday morning at the National Assembly Members' Office Building in Yeouido titled "Why Did the 20s and 30s Choose Conservatism?" She said young people's turn toward conservatism reflects "a desire to break down the entrenched structures where background and assets determine opportunity, and to open up new possibilities."

The forum was co-hosted by a group of younger PPP lawmakers, including Lee Yang-su, Kim Yong-tae, Kim Jae-seop, Park Chung-kwon, Woo Jae-jun and Jo Ji-yeon. Participants discussed the political realignment among voters in their 20s and 30s and debated how conservative politics should respond to young people's demands to dismantle entrenched power structures.

Kim Seok-ho, a sociology professor at Seoul National University who presented at the forum, urged caution in interpreting the results of the June 3 local elections. "Given the Democratic Party's sweeping national victory, reading the contrarian trend among a narrow pocket of men in their 20s as 'securing conservative support across all youth' is a misreading," he said. Young people's grievances, he added, are not framed as progressives versus conservatives but as the established elite versus everyone else — and the People Power Party is "without exception" part of that elite.

Bae Jong-chan, director of the Insight K research institute, presented on young people's anger toward what he called the "young-forty activist generation" — former pro-democracy movement figures now in their 40s who hold positions of influence. "The MZ generation is post-ideological and is angered by violations of fairness and a sense of relative deprivation," he said. "They are angry at the activist forces who cast themselves as the heroes of democratization. Support for the People Power Party is a reaction to that — it is hard to see this as a fundamental conservative conversion, and the key is turning that preference into a durable political force."

Lee also put forward a set of policy proposals aimed at breaking down political, economic and generational privilege. The centerpiece measures include abolishing candidate deposit requirements for young politicians, easing loan regulations for first-time and non-homeowning young buyers, and introducing a future-generations impact assessment for all legislation.

"Young people who cannot afford to run for office should still be able to enter politics, and young people without parental assets should still be able to aspire to own a home," she said. "I will boldly dismantle the entrenched barriers blocking young people's lives, so that the conservative turn among youth can become a genuine asset for the People Power Party."