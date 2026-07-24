Jungheung Group is lending its support to ensure the successful staging of the 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo.

The group signed a ticket purchase agreement with the organizing committee of the 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo at Yeosu City Hall on Thursday, committing to buy 100 million won ($68,100) worth of admission tickets.

The signing ceremony was attended by Yeosu Mayor Seo Yeong-hak, Kim Hae-geun, president of Jungheung Construction, Kim Jong-gi, secretary-general of the 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo Organizing Committee, and Jungheung Group executives Shin Gyeong-sik, Im Seong-muk and Oh Hae-jong.

The purchase reflects the group's commitment, as a company that has grown alongside its local community, to supporting the successful hosting of an international event and helping broaden public interest in and participation in the expo.

With companies and institutions from across the country joining the effort ahead of the expo's opening, Jungheung Group's ticket purchase is expected to build momentum for broader private-sector participation.

The 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo is an international event aimed at raising awareness of the value and potential of islands at home and abroad and exploring pathways for their sustainable development. It runs for 61 days from Sept. 5 to Nov. 4 across the Dolsan Jinmo district, the Yeosu World Expo site, and the islands of Gaedo and Geumodo.