Experts are warning that repeated heavy drinking and a diet of highly irritating foods can severely damage the stomach lining and lead to bleeding. Doctors advise that acute gastric mucosal lesions, if left untreated, can worsen into gastric ulcers or hemorrhagic conditions, making it essential to improve eating and drinking habits.

Actor Lee Se-chang revealed the results of a gastroscopy he underwent last year on TV Chosun's "Perfect Life," which aired Wednesday, disclosing that he had been experiencing serious health problems.

Lee said that after losing his father, he coped with grief through binge eating and heavy drinking, gaining about 10 kilograms. The health scare prompted him to change his lifestyle, and he has since lost 11 kilograms over roughly five to six months of dieting.

The endoscopy images shown on the program revealed bleeding at multiple points across the stomach lining. A medical expert on the show diagnosed him with acute gastric mucosal lesions, saying the stomach lining had been severely damaged and was actively bleeding.

"It was covered in blood," Lee said. "Because I was relieving stress through eating, I kept craving spicy, salty and highly stimulating foods."

He also identified excessive drinking as a likely contributing factor. He said he regularly drank multiple bottles of soju at a time, and that in the past he had consumed more than 10 bottles in a single sitting.

Acute gastric mucosal lesions occur when the stomach lining is suddenly damaged by alcohol, stress, medication or severe physical strain, causing inflammation and bleeding. In serious cases the condition can lead to vomiting blood or black stools, and delayed treatment raises the risk of gastric ulcers or gastrointestinal bleeding.

Experts say spicy and salty foods repeatedly irritate the stomach lining and can worsen inflammation, while excessive alcohol damages the mucus layer that protects the stomach, increasing the risk of mucosal bleeding. Irregular meals, late-night eating and overeating compound the burden on the stomach further.

Maintaining regular mealtimes and getting adequate rest are the foundations of good stomach health. Doctors recommend reducing alcohol and caffeine intake and avoiding lying down immediately after eating, as doing so can aggravate acid reflux. Eating slowly and regularly consuming cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage and broccoli, which help protect the stomach lining, can also be beneficial.

Many people dismiss recurring heartburn or indigestion as simple gastritis and leave it untreated. But experts stress that if symptoms persist, or if abdominal pain after drinking or signs of bleeding appear, getting an early gastroscopy to identify the underlying cause is the most effective way to prevent serious gastrointestinal disease.