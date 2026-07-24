Jeong Hee-yong (second from left), secretary-general of the People Power Party, speaks during a floor strategy meeting held Friday morning at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul.
Some People Power Party lawmakers reportedly raised complaints Thursday over standing committee assignments for the second half of the legislative session, visiting the floor leadership to protest the allocations. Floor leader Jeong Jeom-sik skipped Friday's floor strategy meeting amid the dispute.
jun@heraldcorp.com