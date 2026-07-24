As a relentless heat wave grips the city, Gwangjin-gu (district mayor Kim Gyeong-ho) is operating a range of neighborhood leisure facilities where residents can beat the heat without traveling far. Among them, Gwangjin Sunnaru (175-1 Guui-dong), a green space built atop Cheonho-daero at the foot of Achasan, has emerged as a summer destination where water play, lush greenery and sweeping views come together in one place.

Gwangjin Sunnaru is a lifestyle leisure space combining Naru Falls, ground fountains, a senior park, an observation deck and the Sunnaru Cafe. Open to everyone from children to seniors for walking, culture and recreation, it stands as a flagship example of the "leisure — rest and culture in Gwangjin" pillar of the district's ninth elected-term vision of work, residence and enjoyment.

The biggest summer draws are Naru Falls and the ground fountains. At Naru Falls, cool cascades and a fine mist create a refreshing atmosphere, while in the plaza below, jets of water shoot up from the ground where children can splash and play freely to escape the heat. The fountains operate from noon to 5 p.m., running up to six sessions a day on a flexible schedule depending on weather conditions.

Gwangjin Sunnaru features a walking path winding through green spaces, with benches and rest areas dotted throughout so visitors can pause for a break or stroll at a leisurely pace and take in the natural surroundings.

Along the path, a smart playground called the Senior Park has been set up for older visitors. Equipped with exercise machines designed to improve balance, flexibility and cognitive function, it serves as an outdoor fitness facility where seniors can look after their health in a natural setting.

At the end of the walking path stands an observation deck offering panoramic views of the Han River and Achasan. Known as the "Growing Forest" public art installation, the deck is considered the signature landmark of Gwangjin Sunnaru — visitors can take in the river and mountain scenery by day, and sunsets and the city skyline in the evening.

After a walk, visitors can stop in at the Sunnaru Cafe for a rest. Run by the Gwangjin Senior Club, the cafe is staffed by senior baristas who prepare coffee and beverages, offering guests a comfortable place to unwind while providing older residents with opportunities for social participation and employment. Summer operating hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Gwangjin Sunnaru connects to the Achasan route, one of five walking courses along the Seoul Dulle-gil recently recommended by the Seoul Metropolitan Government as the best summer strolls in the city. The trail leads to Achasan Ecological Park and the Achasan Forest Library, making the area a destination where nature and relaxation are within easy reach in the heart of the city.

"We will continue to expand leisure facilities — including Gwangjin Sunnaru — where residents can enjoy nature, rest and culture close to home, and build a happy Gwangjin that is a great place to live," district mayor Kim said.