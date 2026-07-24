Broadcaster Lee Na-yeon, a former JTBC sports announcer, sparked controversy after suggesting the network's financial difficulties had left its building without air conditioning — a claim that was swiftly rebuffed. Lee ultimately edited the video containing the remarks.

Lee posted a video titled "I'm Not Unemployed Yet" to her YouTube channel "Ildan Lee Na-yeon," in which she was shown visiting JTBC headquarters.

"Maybe because the company is struggling — the air conditioning isn't working. It's so hot," she said in the clip. "Does this really have something to do with it? I won't get fired for saying this, right?"

JTBC staff pushed back, saying the air conditioning was in fact working fine. On Thursday, "Sageon Banjang" anchor Yang Won-bo said on air: "Some reports are saying JTBC's air conditioning isn't working. That's not true. It's running perfectly right now."

Regardless of the facts, some have criticized Lee's remarks as careless and inappropriate, saying she trivialized the network's financial hardship in a way that could demoralize staff.

After the controversy, Lee edited the video to remove the offending lines — including "Maybe because the company is struggling, the air conditioning isn't working" and "Does this really have something to do with it? I won't get fired for saying this, right?"

JTBC filed for court receivership last month amid a cash crunch. The Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved JTBC's application for an autonomous restructuring support program on June 30, and deferred a decision on whether to formally open rehabilitation proceedings until July 30.

Lee rose to public prominence through her appearance on the JTBC reality show "Exchange" and currently appears on JTBC golf programming, among other shows.