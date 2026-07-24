As monsoon rains briefly let up, heat advisories have been issued again for Seoul and the greater metropolitan area. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that monsoon rains will continue through early next week, after which intense heat is expected to grip the entire country.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, heat advisories took effect at 2 p.m. Thursday across all of Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi Province, including Ansan, Gimpo, Hanam, Icheon, Hwaseong, Gwangju and western Yeoju. Advisories were also issued at the same time for Taean, Dangjin and Seosan in South Chungcheong Province.

A heat advisory is issued when the daily maximum apparent temperature is forecast to reach 33 degrees Celsius or above for two or more consecutive days. A heat warning is issued when the apparent temperature is expected to hit 35 degrees or higher for two or more days.

Since the passing of "Daeseo" — the solar term traditionally regarded as the hottest day of the year — conditions across much of the country have alternated between rain, heat waves and tropical nights, keeping the air muggy and oppressive.

Apparent temperatures climbed to 35 degrees or above along the Gangwon coast and in the Yeongnam region, while the Chungcheong and Honam areas and southern Gyeonggi Province saw readings of 33 degrees or higher. In Seoul, easing monsoon rains brought a return of heat advisories for the first time in nine days.

Jeju Island's monsoon season was already determined to have ended Sunday. In most of Jeju outside mountainous areas, heat waves and tropical nights have replaced rain for more than two weeks.

Inland areas, however, remain under the influence of a stationary front, and monsoon rains are expected to continue through early next week. Between Sunday and Monday in particular, the front is forecast to push southward, raising the possibility of heavy late-season monsoon rains centered on the central regions, North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that once the rain stops, a hot high-pressure system will settle over the Korean Peninsula, gradually pulling inland areas out of the monsoon zone as well.

However, it said that even after the monsoon ends, abundant atmospheric moisture will persist, meaning localized heavy showers and sudden downpours are likely to recur alongside the heat.

The administration urged residents in areas under heat advisories to avoid outdoor activities and farm work during midday hours as much as possible, and to stay well hydrated to prevent heat-related illness.

Experts warned that the late-July to early-August peak vacation period could bring not only intense heat but also sudden heavy downpours. They urged those heading to valleys, streams and coastal areas to check the latest weather updates frequently and prepare for rapid changes in conditions.