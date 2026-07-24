Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon on Friday introduced his second piece of legislation targeting the National Election Commission — a bill that would allow election commission heads at all levels to reschedule leave or temporary absence requests from their staff when such absences could significantly disrupt the management of elections or national referendums.

A total of 18 lawmakers co-sponsored the bill, including People Power Party members Kim Ki-hyun, Yoo Eui-dong, Shin Seong-beom, Yoon Han-hong, Eom Tae-young and Kim Yong-tae.

National Election Commission data show the number of staff on leave of absence stood at 181 as of late May, up from 148 at the end of last year. A pattern has repeated since 2021 in which the number of staff on leave rises just before a nationwide election and falls once the election ends.

Critics have long argued that the recurring departure of experienced personnel during the busiest periods of election administration has exposed a structural gap requiring legislative remedy to ensure stable operations and continuity.

Under current labor law, private-sector employers may reschedule an employee's requested leave when granting it would seriously disrupt business operations. Proponents of the bill argue that a similar mechanism is needed for public institutions such as the National Election Commission, which carries out duties of national importance.

The bill would establish a legal basis for election commission heads to reschedule leave or absence requests from their staff, but only when granting such requests would significantly impair the management of an election or referendum. The intent is to minimize staffing gaps during the most critical periods of election administration and thereby better protect citizens' right to political participation.

However, any rescheduling would be permitted only to the minimum extent necessary for the smooth conduct of election duties. Bereavement leave, maternity leave, sick leave and parental leave would be exempt, shielding civil servants' fundamental rights while also serving the public interest in sound election administration.

"Election management must be carried out fairly and transparently — not 'as best as possible,' but with absolutely no gaps," Han said. "Leaving in place a structure where experienced personnel are absent during the most critical period is an abdication of responsibility to the public."

He added that even in the private sector, labor law allows employers to adjust the timing of leave when business operations would be severely disrupted. "Applying the same standard to the agency that manages national elections cannot be considered an excessive restriction," he said. "The bill leaves intact the rights that civil servants are entitled to — it is simply a minimal mechanism to adjust the timing of when those rights are exercised, and only during election and referendum periods, to ensure fair and transparent election management."

Han introduced his first bill in June, a proposed amendment to the Board of Audit and Inspection Act that would bring the National Election Commission under the board's operational audit authority. He also plans to introduce a third bill that would bar the election commission chairperson from holding concurrent posts and convert the position into a full-time role.