Han Byung-do, acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, said Friday there is "no more time to waver" on abolishing prosecutors' supplementary investigative powers.

Speaking at a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly that morning, Han said the party would "make a responsible decision as the ruling party that shares the weight of state governance."

"The discussion has now fully matured and it is time to produce results," he said. "We will gather the consensus of the full membership at a general assembly, swiftly complete the legislation, and put the final period on the long march of prosecution reform."

Han also addressed candidates who advanced to the main primary for party leader and supreme council members ahead of the Aug. 17 national convention, urging them Thursday to "continue competing with dignity."

He added that the convention "must be one that allows candidates to demonstrate their full capabilities — giving hope to the public and pride to party members." Han pledged that the party leadership and all internal election bodies would "spare no effort to ensure a fair and stable national convention."