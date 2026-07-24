Lotte Engineering & Construction announced Friday that it won two awards at the Social Eye Awards 2026 ceremony held Thursday at L Tower in Seocho-gu, Seoul — taking home the top Design Innovation Award and the Digital Video Award in the construction brand category.

The Social Eye Awards, organized by the Korea Internet Professionals Association, is one of South Korea's leading digital marketing awards. A panel of more than 4,000 internet industry experts evaluates and selects the most innovative and exemplary social media service cases of the year.

The Design Innovation Award, the ceremony's highest honor, goes to a single brand across all categories that demonstrates the most outstanding design innovation. Selection is based on a comprehensive assessment of brand identity, visual quality and user experience.

The award went to "OKe Rotcae," the official YouTube channel of Lotte Castle, which judges praised for going beyond conventional corporate promotion to reinterpret the value of a premium residential brand through distinctive content. The channel has moved away from the straightforward pre-sale information format typical of the industry, instead offering a diverse range of content that blends web entertainment, music and the latest trends. Built on viewer-centered programming and high visual production quality, the channel has amassed more than 500,000 subscribers.

The judging panel said OKe Rotcae "has successfully shifted brand perception in a positive direction, particularly among people in their 20s and 30s, and has driven voluntary participation and organic sharing among the MZ generation through comment events and similar initiatives." The panel called it "a representative example of content innovation in the construction industry that has successfully struck a balance between entertainment value and brand messaging."

The Digital Video Award in the construction brand category went to the original series "Kingdom of Family," a nature-documentary-style production that explores the essential value of home through the everyday lives of diverse families. Steering clear of heavy commercial staging, the series uses authentic storytelling focused on the emotions and relationships among family members to convey Lotte Castle's brand philosophy — "Build Home, Beyond House."

A Lotte Engineering & Construction official said the recognition was meaningful because it acknowledged both the company's ability to operate an official brand channel and the originality of the content itself. "Going forward, we will continue to deliver a distinctive brand experience and expand engagement through differentiated content that resonates with customers," the official said.

OKe Rotcae, the official Lotte Castle YouTube channel operated by Lotte Engineering & Construction, surpassed 500,000 subscribers in March.