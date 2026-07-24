Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu, 65, has been advised to undergo an early dementia screening.

A video titled "Lee Kyung-kyu's stroke prevention tips that middle-aged people must know" was posted Thursday on his YouTube channel "God Kyung-kyu."

In the video, Lee met with a neurologist for a self-assessment on dementia and discussed brain health.

Looking over a chart describing the seven stages from normal cognition to dementia, Lee paused at the second stage — "forgetfulness" — and its description of "slight difficulty finding the right words." He said, "In the past I could quickly recall things, but lately I feel a bit slower."

When the doctor asked whether he tends to repeat the same questions, Lee said, "Yes. People at home tell me I keep asking the same things."

The doctor explained that this could be a sign of declining short-term memory. "The first symptom of early dementia is a drop in short-term memory," the doctor said. "Because the information isn't being stored, the same questions get repeated."

Lee appeared to confirm the concern when he struggled at length to recall what he had eaten for lunch just an hour earlier before finally remembering.

When the doctor asked him to state the date — Friday — Lee answered, "July 24, Friday... it's 2026, right? It's not the date that trips me up, it's the year that goes back and forth." He ultimately got neither the date nor the day of the week right.

After assessing Lee's condition, the specialist said, "I'd put you at around six or seven out of ten. I think it would be a good idea to go ahead with an early dementia screening," and recommended a more thorough examination.

Lee appeared shaken by the assessment but quickly said, "I should go get tested."

Lee mentioned that he had quit smoking 15 years ago but had not been able to give up alcohol, to which the doctor said, "Abstaining entirely is the best option if possible. If you do drink, limit it to once or twice a month and no more than half a bottle of soju."

Lee signaled his intention to cut back on drinking, saying, "I'm thinking of drastically reducing my drinking to once or twice a month. I also need to keep exercising regularly." He added that when he quit smoking, he had wondered what he would enjoy in life without it, but found other pleasures. "You can't cling too hard to just one thing," he said.

Speculation about Lee's health had surfaced after a video posted to his YouTube channel in May showed him speaking with a noticeably slurred delivery. His agency shrugged off the health concerns as "completely groundless," saying recent filming sessions involving physically demanding activities such as childcare and fishing had left him in poor condition.