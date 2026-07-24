Dunkin', operated by BR Korea, an affiliate of SPC Group, will raise prices on 39 donut varieties by an average of 6.5% starting Aug. 2.

Among the items affected, the Famous Glazed and Cacao Honey Dip donuts will increase 200 won (11.8%), from 1,700 won to 1,900 won. The Creme Brulee donut will rise 100 won (2.4%), from 4,100 won to 4,200 won.

"We were compelled to adjust prices due to rising costs across the board," a Dunkin' official said.

Food and beverage companies have been raising prices one after another, citing high oil costs stemming from the Middle East war, elevated exchange rates and increases in raw material prices.

Nongshim will raise factory prices on its major cup ramyun, snack and beverage products by an average of 6.0%, 5.5% and 7.7%, respectively, starting Aug. 1. CJ CheilJedang will raise prices on 27 product categories — including Hetbahn cooked rice, mandu and grilled fish — at hypermarkets by an average of 8% starting Thursday. Sajo Group will also raise prices on major products including canned goods, sauces and edible oils from early next month.